Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.33. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

