Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.28. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 137 shares.

LABP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $589.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.95.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $7,068,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

