Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LE stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,533. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $785.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

