Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 6.9%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.63 and last traded at $78.63. Approximately 5,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 647,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

