Legal & General Group Plc Buys 214,385 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.92% of Electronic Arts worth $380,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.