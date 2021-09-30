Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.36% of AvalonBay Communities worth $396,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

