Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 140,952 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $303,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.