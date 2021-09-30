Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 44,223 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $696.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.03 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

