Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,337,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $388,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 197.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

