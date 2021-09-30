Legal & General Group Plc Sells 64,657 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,909,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Exelon worth $350,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.