LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE LC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

