LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $159.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $157.27 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

