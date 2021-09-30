Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $299.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day moving average of $295.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

