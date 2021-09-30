Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $137.65 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00118417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00168417 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

