LINK (LN) Price Tops $96.40 on Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $96.40 or 0.00224203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $576.06 million and $1.51 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00137529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,049.01 or 1.00123261 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.09 or 0.06833392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00774344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

