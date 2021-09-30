Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.