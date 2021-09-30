Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $82,962.80 and approximately $99.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.77 or 0.99891258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00079582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002319 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

