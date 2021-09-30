Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 52.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.61 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.94 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £33.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

