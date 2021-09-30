Loews Corp Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loews Corp decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. 302,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

