Loews Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,698.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,781.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,483.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

