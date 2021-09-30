Loews Corp Purchases 799,509 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799,509 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

PPTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,240. The company has a market capitalization of $312.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.