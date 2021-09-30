London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,281.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($143.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,456 ($97.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,857.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,652.75. The company has a market capitalization of £37.74 billion and a PE ratio of 74.06. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

