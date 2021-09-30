Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIDE. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.