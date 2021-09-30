Lossless (LSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229,215.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $3.96 million and $229,215.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00137157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.52 or 0.99847634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.51 or 0.06869554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.00769484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

