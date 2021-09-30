Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,291 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 287.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 22.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Masimo by 666.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

MASI opened at $270.43 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

