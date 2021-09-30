Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 910 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.