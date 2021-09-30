Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,630 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

