Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

