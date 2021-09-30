Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 195,208 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,208 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU opened at $273.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average of $279.85. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

