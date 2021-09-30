Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

