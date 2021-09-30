Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

