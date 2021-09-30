Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 401,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $108,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $269.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.