Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 237,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.