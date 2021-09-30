MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $424.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,611. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.80 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day moving average is $472.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.