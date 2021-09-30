Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 165,983 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Aegis lowered their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

The stock has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,233 shares of company stock worth $101,236. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

