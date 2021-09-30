Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lessened by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,235,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 3.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $434,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.50. 7,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.59 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.