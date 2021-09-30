Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.95. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

