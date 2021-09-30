Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $298.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo’s strong order shipments and rebound in sensor sales in second-quarter 2021 are encouraging. Expansion of its installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s second-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.55. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

