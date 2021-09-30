Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.48.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.68. 4,393,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.33. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

