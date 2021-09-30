Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $987,354.72 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75.

Match Group stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Match Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

