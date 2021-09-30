Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,460 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.