Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,460 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

