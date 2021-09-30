Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,460 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.