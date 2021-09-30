Maxim Group Trims Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Target Price to $13.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 233.27% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

