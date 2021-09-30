McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-13% yr/yr to ~$6.27-6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.970-$3.020 EPS.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.01. 8,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,374. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.