MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -325.94% -28.71% -18.32% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MeiraGTx and Osiris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 37.50 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -8.55 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Osiris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.86%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

