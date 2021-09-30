Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

