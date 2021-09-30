Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.18 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

