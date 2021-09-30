Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.