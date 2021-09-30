Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Avangrid by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

