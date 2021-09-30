Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $209,000 Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $744.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.